Rs.11 bn loans distributed among farmers in Punjab; Zarai Bank tells PM

ISLAMABAD: Zarai Taraqiati Bank President here on Thursday said that the bank had distributed loans worth Rs.11 bn among farmers in Punjab so far, ARY News reported.

This he said during a meeting today in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair. PM Khan convene the meeting to overview the steps taken by the different public secretor departments in connections with the corporate social responsibility.

During the meeting, Zarai Banks’ president said, “The bank has started a project called E-Credit to disburse interest free loans among small farmers.”

He further said, “The project has also been started in Azad Kashmir in cooperation with AJK government while talks continue with provincial governments of Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to start the program in those provinces.”

In a presentation of Khyber Bank, the prime minister was apprised that the bank was giving special attention on provision of employment in now merged tribal areas.

Khyber Bank was providing loans ranging from fifty thousand to one million rupees to youth of erstwhile FATA to help them start their businesses.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, Yousaf Baig Mirza, Iftikhar Durrani, Nadeem Afzal Chan, National Bank of Pakistan president and other high officials were present in the meeting.

