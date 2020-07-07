Rs127bn irregularities found in Sindh LG Dept

KARACHI: Serious financial irregularities to the tune of Rs127 billion have been found in Sindh Local Government Department, ARY News reported.

According to an audit report of 2016-17 into the Sindh Local Government Department issued by Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), massive corruption has been detected in eight subordinate institutions of the department.

Rs399 million loss to the national kitty occurred due to the auction of valuable plots in lyari expressway resettlement project through fake signature, said the report

Rs12 billion expenditure record is missing in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board. However, Sindh LG Department secretary failed to present the record of expenditure worth Rs10 billion.

Earlier on February 23, the audit authorities in the Sindh province had found irregularities worth millions in the funds earmarked from the provincial Auqaf department for the construction works at shrines.

According to an audit report of 2017-18 into the Auqaf department issued by Auditor General Sindh, it was revealed that no internal audit was conducted into an amount of Rs 403 million earmarked for the shrines.

“Even there is no record of Rs 39 million released for the Auqaf department,” the audit said adding that Rs 20 million were released for construction of an outer wall of the shrine in Dadu but no record was presented before the audit authorities of its spending.

