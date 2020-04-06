Over Rs13bn to be distributed among daily wagers amid lockdown in KP

PESHAWAR: In an effort to ease the difficulties being faced by the daily wagers and labourers amid coronavirus lockdown, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday decided to distribute Rs 13.14 billion among 2.2 million families, ARY News reported.

During a meeting of the task force on coronavirus, KP chief minister Mahmood Khan was told the 2.2 deserving families have been identified and a mechanism is being prepared to distribute the amount among them.

The meeting was told that health professional were being provided personal protective equipment.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had approved a relief package of over one billion rupees for deserving families across the province.

The approval was given at a meeting of Zakat and Social Welfare Department with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Under the package, two installments of six-thousand rupees each will be paid through district zakat councils and local zakat committees.

This package was separate from the relief assistance provided under Ehsaas Program. Mahmood Khan had said that the government’s coronavirus relief package will cover close to two million families across the province.

