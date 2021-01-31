Rs210bn recovered from corrupt opposition leaders: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Sunday claimed that the government has recovered Rs210 billion and retrieved 8,085 acres of illegally occupied state land from 36 politicians belonging to the opposition parties, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, Shahzad Akbar said that these recoveries have been made in just two and half years in Punjab only. He maintained that the retrieved land is now being utilized for public welfare.

Giving details, the adviser said, “1,150 kanals of land worth over 4.57 million rupees was recovered from PML-N leader Muhammad Afzal Khokhar and brothers.”

He said PML-N leaders Mudasar Qayum Nahra, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Daniyal Aziz, Javed Latif, Mir Badshah Qaisrani, Abid Sher Ali and PPP leader Nayyar Bukhari are amongst those from whom illegally occupied state land has been recovered.

He further said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif laid the foundations of the politics of corruption. The PML-N supremo promoted the politics of corruption instead of nurturing a political ideology in the country, Shahzad Akbar added.

Earlier on January 24, District Administration Lahore had retrieved 38 kanals of state land allegedly illegally occupied by PML-N’s Khokhar brothers.

Sources had said the administration launched an anti-encroachment operation near Expo Centre and recovered the government land from illegal occupation. The value of the retrieved land was estimated at around Rs1.5 billion.

