Rs280mn spent on construction of ‘Raiwind Palace’ from national kitty: Ijaz Ahmed      

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah here on Saturday claimed that Rs280 million were spent on construction of former prime minister Nawas Sharif’s residence in Jati Umrah from the national exchequer, ARY News reported.

Ijaz Ahmed Shah warned that the walls of ‘Raiwind Palace’ would be razed, if the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif would not return the embezzled money in the nation exchequer.

On the occasion, he said that each and every penny of the national exchequer would be recovered from the plunderers. The interior minister further said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari spent billions of rupees on their lavish foreign trips.

Earlier on April 12, Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif ’s foreign trips between 2013 and 2017 cost the national exchequer Rs 1.013 billion, the National Assembly had been informed.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif had shared the details of Mr. Sharif’s foreign trips on request of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Parliament.

In a written report presented to the Lower House, the foreign minister had stated that Sharif’s 64 international tours during his third term as the head of the government cost Rs 1 billion to the exchequer.

