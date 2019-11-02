Rs50bn allocated for construction of watercourses in KP   

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday allocated Rs50 billion for construction of watercourses in different areas of the province.

A spokesman of the provincial agriculture department said that the amount will be spent on construction of 32,000 irrigation channels during four years.

He said that the aim of construction of these channels is to prevent wastage of water and soil erosion as well as bring maximum barren land under cultivation to enhance agriculture production in the province, Radio Pakistan reported.

The spokesman added that small dams were being constructed in southern and tribal districts to promote agriculture in these areas.

Earlier on July 26, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 25 small dams had been completed in different areas to store flood and rainwater during monsoon for irrigation and drinking purposes.

Nine dams, including Gandyaley, Chanday Fatehay Khan and Auxilliary Kandar dams in Kohat, Azakhel in Peshawar, Naryab in Hangu, Sharki and Changhoz dam in Karak, Darganatu in Bannu and Jalozai dam in Nowshera had been completed under the annual development program during 2002 to 2019.

Similarly, nine dams, inlcuding Lawaghar, Karak, Ghole Banda and Mardankhel dams in Karak, Khari Bara in Haripur, Jabba Khattak in Nowshera, Palai in Charsadda, Darmalak in Kohat and Kundal dam in Swabi had been completed under the Public Sector Development Programme during 2003 to 2019.

