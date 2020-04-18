Over Rs53 billion disbursed among deserving families: Sania Nishtar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said on Saturday a sum of Rs53.336 billion has been disbursed among 4.444 million deserving families since April 9 under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Taking to Twitter, she said, “The #EhsaasEmergencyCash program payments are underway since April 9, 2020 providing Rs. 12,000 per family financial assistance to 12 million families in need. By 5:00 pm today, Rs. 53.336 billion have been paid out under the @Ehsaas_Pk initiative to over 4.444 million families.”

The #EhsaasEmergencyCash program payments are underway since April 9, 2020 providing Rs. 12,000 per family financial assistance to 12 million families in need. By 5:00 pm today, Rs. 53.336 billion have been paid out under the @Ehsaas_Pk initiative to over 4.444 million families. pic.twitter.com/30pG8RNzRc — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) April 18, 2020

Read More: Fighting coronavirus a national duty, should not be politicised: PM Imran

She said daily wage workers unable to earn a living these days due to the Covid-19 crisis are being given Rs12,000 so that they can buy rations for next few months while they stay home to be safe.

On April 9, the federal government had started distributing Rs12,000 cash among poor families under the Ehsaas programme to help them survive the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Read More: Our duty to protect doctors fighting coronavirus: FM

Comments

comments