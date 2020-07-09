Rs550 mln rent due on Punjab govt for using expo center premises: sources

LAHORE: Expo Center has forwarded a Rs550 million bill to the provincial government for renting the place for a few months amidst the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to sources privy to the development, the rent is being charged after the provincial government acquired the premises to form a field hospital in the vicinity for coronavirus patients.

600 patients have thus far been treated in the temporarily built field hospital.

A rough estimate for per patient cost according to the supposed rent being demanded roughly adds up to almost Rs0.9 million per patient at the expo center.

Sources further claimed that an additional cost for expo center services utilized by the government is also due.

Sources have claimed that a formal letter demanding the due charges has been sent by the expo center to the district authorities and ministry of health.

