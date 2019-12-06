Rs702bn recovered from corrupt elements in one year: NAB officials

ISLAMABAD: In a record achievement, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs702bn looted money from corrupt elements during the past 12 months, ARY News reported.

According to the officials of anti-graft watchdog, NAB has recovered over Rs5bn form the plunders of national wealth through plea bargain.

The officials noted that 141 people were taken into custody on corrupting charges during the current years. The officials said that NAB received 9887 complaints and launched investigations against 65 suspects during the current year.

Earlier in the day, Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice retired Javed Iqbal had urged the youth to join hands with the NAB for corruption free Pakistan.

Addressing in a seminar at Fatima Jinnah Hospital, Mr. Javed Iqbal had said the bureau was striving hard to transform Pakistan into a corruption free state. Corruption had dented the country a great deal, he had continued.

The NAB chairman had said the graft-buster had created awareness among the countrymen about corruption and urged the youth to join hands with the NAB for corruption free, prosperous Pakistan.

