Rs9 million looted from citizen at National Highway

KARACHI: A citizen was mugged by four looters on the gun point near Manzil Pump on the National Highway.

According to the CCTV footage of the incident, the citizen was driving on his way to the bank to deposit his Rs 9 million and four looters intercepted him.

One of the four robbers came in front of the victim’s car and pointed gun at him while rest of the thieves surrounded the vehicle.

The four culprits ripped the citizen off his Rs 9 million.

As per Citizens Police Liasion Committee (CPLC) report, issued in April, 9,664 citizens of the metropolis were deprived of their cellphones during street crime incidents.

Besides the snatching of 9,664 cellphones, 5,813 motorbikes and 345 cars were either stolen or taken on gun point from citizens. The report said more than eight complaints of extortion were received and two instances of bank robbery were reported. It is pertinent to mention the Sindh Police has set up ‘Street Watch Force’ to stop street crimes in Karachi. The police department has prepared the force comprising 1,870 police personnel who perform their duties on bikes to root out rising street crimes. Street Watch Force has been provided 80 motorbikes in district South and Old City Area, eight in district East, while 20 each in districts Central, Malir, West and Korangi.

