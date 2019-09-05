RSS killed Gandhi, says Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is a party which killed Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and now it is ruling over India.

“Gandhi was killed by RSS because he used to talk about humanity.”

Talking to journalists in Lahore, he said Modi government on August 5, robbed rights of the people of Kashmir by scraping its special status guaranteed in the Indian constitution.

He said Kashmiris struggle for their just right to self-determination cannot be suppressed by Modi with his nefarious designs.

Chohan said Pakistan will continue to support people of Kashmir at every forum and ruled out any compromise on the issue.

Recalling the memory of September 6, 1965, the minister said, India was beaten by Pakistan and vowed for a befitting response again, in case of any cross border misadventure.

Without taking anyone’s name, Chohan said Pakistan is not having such a prime minister, who will send mangoes to him; neither he talks after seeing ‘parchees’.

Meanwhile, British parliamentarians have agreed to continue to work for ensuring the alleviation of suffering being faced by the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan High Commission in London, the assurance was given during a closed meeting between Pakistan’s High Commissioner Mohammad Nafees Zakaria with a large number of United Kingdom’s parliamentarians, facilitated by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kashmir in London.

