Rubina Ashraf returns home after fighting coronavirus

Veteran actor Rubina Ashraf has finally returned home after fighting Covid-19 at the hospital for over a month.

Turning to Instagram, she shared a photo with her children and wrote that she feels good to be home.

The actress also thanked everyone who prayed for her. “I am so blessed to have friends who stood by me and my family throughout so blessed to have a family who fought tooth and nail for my life…and eternally grateful to everyone who prayed for me.”

The Ruswai actress Minna Rubina Tariq also shared a lovely photos with her mother.

Minna went onto say that at one point she thought that she will never be able to see her mother’s smile again or get to kiss her hands.

“My beloved Amma fought for a month and came back to us, each day I prayed to Allah to give me the most precious thing back, looking at how each day she would fight back to come to us was the most beautiful feeling,” she shared on Instagram.

Rubina tested positive for coronavirus on June 3 and was shifted to hospital later after her health deteriorated.

