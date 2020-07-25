Rubina Ashraf returns home after fighting coronavirus
Veteran actor Rubina Ashraf has finally returned home after fighting Covid-19 at the hospital for over a month.
Turning to Instagram, she shared a photo with her children and wrote that she feels good to be home.
The actress also thanked everyone who prayed for her. “I am so blessed to have friends who stood by me and my family throughout so blessed to have a family who fought tooth and nail for my life…and eternally grateful to everyone who prayed for me.”
The Ruswai actress Minna Rubina Tariq also shared a lovely photos with her mother.
Minna went onto say that at one point she thought that she will never be able to see her mother’s smile again or get to kiss her hands.
“My beloved Amma fought for a month and came back to us, each day I prayed to Allah to give me the most precious thing back, looking at how each day she would fight back to come to us was the most beautiful feeling,” she shared on Instagram.
To the smile i thought ill never be able to see again, the hands I thought ill never get to kiss again. My beloved amma fought for a month and came back to us, each day I prayed to Allah to give me the most precious thing back, looking at how each day she would fight back to come to us was the most beautiful feeling. This time not only taught me to care for her more, but to know i am nothing without her. This picture and post is mostly to thank all the people who prayed for her, her fans who always messaged and asked about her and wished her well. Please keep her in your prayers. We love you too bits🙏 Special thanks to @samanjumm for capturing these beautiful moments and Nida @bazzlepk for putting this beautiful setup for us 💗🤗
Rubina tested positive for coronavirus on June 3 and was shifted to hospital later after her health deteriorated.