Makeup artist names ‘rudest celebrity’ in Instagram Q&A

They say no one knows celebs better than the teams they work with, and with that in mind, we may have to bid a sore goodbye to actor Sana Javed’s sweet image!

According to celebrity makeup artist Omayr Waqar’s latest revelation, Sana is the rudest celebrity to work with! Omayr shared his opinion in an ask-session on his Instagram profile in which a fan asked him, “The rudest celebrity you’ve worked with?”

Omayr curtly replied, “Sana Javed,” adding, “Don’t be fooled by what you see on TV.”

We can almost feel the country’s heatwave subsiding thanks to the shade thrown here!

That’s not all he revealed though. Omayr also squashed rumors about Minal Khan being rude and having a ton of attitude. When a fan asked him whether she really was as rude as the rumors suggest, Omayr replied, “Nooo.. she’s a sweetheart.”

Omayr also shared that his dream celebs to work with are Saba Qamar and Iqra Aziz and that his favorite model to work with is Ayeza Khan!

Guess we now know who’s approachable and who to avoid if we ever run into them!

