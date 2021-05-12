KARACHI: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is underway in Islamabad to sight the moon for the month of Shawwal, ARY News reported.

Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is presiding over the meeting.

The meeting of zonal committees for the sighting of Eid ul Fitr moon is also continuing in their respective areas.

Moon not sighted in Karachi, Lahore, Quetta

The zonal committees of Karachi, Lahore and Quetta have ended their meeting after they could not sight the Shawwal moon.

Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Qatar will be celebrating Eid ul Fitr tomorrow (Thursday).

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that chances of sighting the new moon of Shawwal 1442 AH on the evening of May 12 i.e. 29th of Ramazan (Wednesday) are slim.

Eid-ul-Fitr (1st Shawwal) will most likely to fall on Friday. The new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 00-01 PST on May, 12, (Wednesday), the weather department said in a statement.

According to astronomical parameters, there is ‘no chance’ of sighting the new moon of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the evening of Wednesday 12 May i.e. 29th of Ramazan, 1442 AH, the met office said.

