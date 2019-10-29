Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets today for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

KARACHI: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place Tuesday (today) to sight the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman will preside over the meeting this evening at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office in Karachi.

The zonal committees will also meet in Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta to gather evidence about the moon sighting.

Earlier, on Oct 18, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said that there is ‘good chance’ of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH moon sighting on the evening of Oct 29 (Tuesday).

According to astronomical parameters, the new moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 08-38 Pakistan Standard Time (PST) on Oct 28, 2019 , the met office said in a statement.

There is good chance of sighting of the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal on the evening of Oct 29, 2019 (Tuesday), i.e. 29th of Safar 1441 AH, weather department said.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which is observed on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, will be on November 10, Sunday.

The Rabi ul Awwal moon was sighted in United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday evening, according to a Khaleej Times report.

The crescent was spotted from Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain at 5.35pm, the UAE’s Astronomy Center said in a tweet.

