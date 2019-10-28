Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets tomorrow for Rabi-ul-Awwal moon sighting

KARACHI: A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will take place on Tuesday evening to sight the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH, ARY News reported.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman will preside over the meeting at the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office in Karachi.

The zonal committees will also meet in Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta to gather evidence about the moon sighting.

Earlier, on Oct 18, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said there is ‘good chance’ of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 1441 AH moon sighting on the evening of Oct 29 (Tuesday).

According to astronomical parameters, the new moon of Rabi-ulAwwal, 1441 AH will born on crossing conjunction point at 08-38 Pakistan Standard Time (PST), the met office said in a statement.

There is good chance of sighting of the moon of Rabi-ul-Awwal on the evening of Oct 29, 2019 (Tuesday), i.e. 29th of Safar 1441 AH, weather department said.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference on July 15 this year recommended the dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Regarding the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

