A Ruet e Hilal Committee session has been called for May 23 to forecast the Shawwal moon to announce the next Islamic month in the lunar calendar, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The session is scheduled to take place in the city of Karachi next Saturday.

Read More: Slight chance of Shawwal moon sighting on May 23rd: met office

Ministry of Religious Affairs has asked the Meteorological Office to refrain from moon forecasting.

The ministry has maintained that the right is exclusively ordained for the Ruet e Hilal committee.

The Ruet e Hilal committee had asked the ministry of religious affairs to intervene in the matter and ask the MET office to cease and desist, although they can support the committee in the forecasting on May 23.

Read More: Ministry of Science and Technology official added to Ruet-e-Hilal Committee

For the first time in the country’s history, an official of the Ministry of Science and Technology was included in the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for Ramzan moon sighting on April 22.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry termed the decision a step in the right direction.

Comments

comments