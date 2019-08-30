Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Muharram moon sighting

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today (Saturday) for sighting the Muharram-ul-Haram moon.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting in Karachi.

The meeting of Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Muharram moon.

Earlier, on Aug 25, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted that Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar, will likely begin from Sept 1.

It said there are chances of the sighting of the Muharram moon on Aug 31.

The weather department said the next Hijri year 1441 AH’s crescent will be born at 3:37 am on Aug 30.

The moon’s age will be 27 hours and 37 minutes and will be visible for a period of 61 minutes.

