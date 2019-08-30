Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet tomorrow for Muharram moon sighting

KARACHI: Meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in connection with the sighting of Muharram-ul-Haram moon will be held on Saturday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman will preside over the meeting.

The meeting of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal committees will also be held for collecting evidence in respect of sighting of the Muharram moon.

Earlier on July 15, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry in a press conference recommended the dissolution of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

He said that the central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, headed by chairman Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman should be suspended.

Regarding the moon sighting app ‘Ruet’, he said that every zone can be adjusted by a person’s position so moon sighting is not an issue anymore.

