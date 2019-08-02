Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Zilhajj moon sighting

KARACHI: The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet on Friday (today) for sighting the Zilhajj moon, ARY News reported.

The committee will meet at Met Complex in Karachi after Asar prayers.

Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees would also meet in Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, while the district bodies will meet at their respective headquarters on the day.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted sighting of crescent of Zil Hajj 1440 A.H on August 02 evening, as the moon will born on August 1 at 8:12 am.

A PMD spokesperson said the Met experts have high expectations for crescent sighting on August 02 despite the weather will be partly cloudy in most parts of the country.

The age of moon would be 35 hours and 29 minutes while it will be sighted during visibility window of 53 minutes after the sunset on the day.

Millions of Muslims perform Hajj pilgrimage at Makkah in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Eid Al Adha, falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj. Eid Al Adha this year will fall on Monday, August 12, if the moon sighted on Friday, 2nd August.

Eid Al Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to the God. Traditionally marked by the slaughter of animals, whose meat is shared with family members and the poor.

The faithful slaughter their sacrificial animals in remembrance of the tradition of Prophet Ibrahim, which continues for three days of Eid.

Comments

comments