Imran Ismail rules out possibility of governor rule in Sindh

KARACHI: Sind Governor Imran Ismail here on Saturday ruled out a possibility of the imposition of governor rule in the province, ARY News reported.  

Talking to journalists, Imran Ismail said that the government wanted to strengthen the system and the institutions. He said that the government will not take any step against the the law and the constitution.

The governor said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will never grant National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to the plunderers of national wealth.

He said, “The corrupt elements will have to return the looted money to the national exchequer.”The governor said that the government did not impose any tax on agriculture to boost the farming sector in the country.

Read More: No chance of imposing governor’s rule in Sindh: PM Imran Khan

Earlier on July 10, Prime Minister Imran Khan had dismissed the possibility of imposing governor rule in Sindh province.

Talking to media at Governor House in Karachi, the premier had said no one had talked about imposing governor rule in Sindh and nor it will happen in the near future.

The PM had said that opposition parties wanted to save their corruption and looted money on the name of democracy. 

