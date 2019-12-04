KARACHI: The rupee appreciated five paisa to Rs155.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the local currency opened at Rs155.35 against the greenback and appreciated five paisa in the early hours of trade in the open market.

Meanwhile, the stock market which opened in the red bounced back with the benchmark KSE-100 gaining over 200 points during interday trading.

The index again surged past the 40,000 mark after a day of retreat and is currently trading at 40,007 points.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had yesterday receded back to under 40,000 mark after crossing the barrier in around 10 months as the KSE-100 index lost 335 points (0.84 per cent).

A total of 286,769,650 shares were traded during the day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 11.75 billion compared to the previous day’s value of 13.75 billion.

Total 381 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 143 recorded gain and 228 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

Comments

comments