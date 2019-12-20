Rupee continues to rally against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated one paisa to Rs155.89 in the interbank market against the US dollar here on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to the forex association, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 154.35 and Rs 154.9.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.19 and traded at Rs 172.27 against the last closing of Rs 172.42.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and closed at Rs 1.41 whereas a decline of Rs 1.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which traded at Rs 201.82 as compared to last closing of Rs 202.96.

Meanwhile, gold prices in the local market on Friday up by Rs500 to Rs85,850 per tola. The rate of 10 grams of yellow metal also increased by Rs428 to Rs73,602.

