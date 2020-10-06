Web Analytics
Rupee continues to recover against US dollar

Rupee Rise Against US Dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee extended its upward trend against the United States (US) dollar in the currency market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee appreciated by Rs 0.28 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the local currency finished at Rs164.4 as compared to yesterday’s closing of Rs164.32.

Read More: Current account deficit soars to $5.8b for recent quarter: PBS

Last week, the rupee hit three-and-a-half-month high at Rs164.50 to the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

Read More: Inflation goes up in Pakistan during September 2020, shows PBS data  

