Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rupee depreciates against US dollar

Rupee Depreciates against US Dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee depreciated 23 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 154.77 against the greenback, registering depreciation of 23 paisas (-o.15%) over the previous close of Rs154.54.

The rupee has recovered more than Rs14 during the last ten months since it touched an all-time low of Rs168.43 last year in August.

The local unit has gained considerable ground on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, higher remittances besides less demand of dollar due to the ongoing pandemic.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Budget 2021-22 to include ‘no new taxes’ on salaried person, raise in…

Business

Electricity prices lowered for April 2021, announces NEPRA

Business

ECC okays reopening of Kohat Oil Depot

Must Read

Gold rates move up in local market

[X] Close