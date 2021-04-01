Rupee drops 54 paisas against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistan rupee weakened by 54 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Thursday.

The local currency closed at Rs153.30 against the greenback as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs152.76, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs152.4 and Rs153.4 respectively.

Similarly, the euro appreciated 49 paisas to Rs179.89 against yesterday’s closing of Rs179.40.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged closing at Rs1.38, whereas the British pound appreciated 84 paisas, which was traded at Rs211.24 as compared to its last closing of Rs 210.40.

Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal appreciated 14 paisas each to close at Rs 41.73 and Rs 40.87 respectively.

