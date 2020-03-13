Rupee falls by another 20 paisa against dollar

KARACHI: The US dollar continued to record gains against the Pakistani rupee in the open market on Friday as the greenback rose by another 20 paisa against the local unit, reported ARY News.

According to forex dealers, the dollar finished at 158.70 against the rupee at the end of the day’s trading.

A day earlier, the greenback had settled at Rs158.50 in the open market.

Earlier, on March 12, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had reported an increase of $32 million in its foreign exchange reserves during the week ending on March 6.

According to the central bank, the net reserves held by the SBP climbed to $12.78 billion.

Whereas, commercial banks held $6.11 billion worth of exchange reserves until the 6th of this month.

The State Bank said the country’s net foreign reserves were calculated to be $18.90 billion.

