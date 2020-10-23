Rupee hits five-month high against dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani Rupee gained 45 paisas against the US Dollar on Friday, closing the session at a five-month high of Rs161.37 in the interbank market, ARY News reported.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee appreciated by Rs 0.45 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market as the local currency closed at Rs161.37.

The US dollar in the open market closed at Rs161.81.

On May 28, The dollar closed at Rs168.43 in the interbank market.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Friday witnessed a bullish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 41,266 points on the last working day, with a positive change of 66 points.

