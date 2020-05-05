Rupee gains 51 paisa against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee registered 51 paisa appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the interbank market on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to foreign currency dealers, the local unit appreciated by 0.51 paisa to and currently being traded at 159.40 against the greenback in the interbank market.

The rupee appreciated by Rs 0.42 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Monday.

Read More: Pak rupee jumps by Rs1.51 against US Dollar

Similarly, the greenback also shed its value by Re1 in the open market and currently trading at Rs159.50.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee registered Rs3.57 appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Currency market analysts said the rupee is strengthening after disbursement of IMF’s Emergency Funding of USD 1.4 billion to Pakistan under Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

Comments

comments