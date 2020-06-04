Rupee gains 82 paisa against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee registered 82 paisa appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to foreign currency dealers, the local unit appreciated by 0.82 paisa and currently being traded at 163.50 against the greenback in the interbank market.

On Wednesday, the Pakistani currency rose Rs1 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market.

The Pakistani rupee also recovered 70 paisa against the dollar in the open market where the greenback is trading at 164.50.

The local currency has been under pressure for the last four sessions for multiple reasons, including the country’s growing need for forex to meet its external obligations.

