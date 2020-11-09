Rupee hits seven-month high of Rs158.91 against dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to gain ground against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank market in the first trading session of the week on Monday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee appreciated by Rs0.18 to Rs158.91 against the greenback in the currency market, falling below the Rs159 mark for the first time over the last seven months.

The dollar had finished at Rs159.09 against the local unit on Friday.

The rupee also strengthened in the open market appreciating by Rs0.50 to 158.80 against the dollar.

On November 4, the rupee had hit a six-month high of Rs159.65 against the dollar in the inter-bank market.

