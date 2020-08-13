KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs0.14 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the greenback closed at Rs167.93 against the domestic currency at the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dollar had finished at Rs168.07 against the local unit the other day.

Meanwhile, the dollar fell against most of its peers on Thursday amid fading hopes for a compromise between Republicans and Democrats over additional stimulus for the U.S. economy.

The Australian dollar rose after better-than-expected jobs data eased concerns about a persistent coronavirus outbreak in the country’s second-largest city.

Against the euro, the dollar fell to $1.1804, adding to a 0.4% decline on Wednesday.

The British pound rose 0.15% to $1.3053. The dollar edged lower against the safe harbour Swiss franc to 0.9118.

Elsewhere in currencies, the Australian dollar traded at $0.7161, supported by data showing the economy created three times as many jobs as expected in July.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar fell slightly to $0.6566.

