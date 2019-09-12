Rupee records marginal gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee recorded a marginal gain of 10 paisa against the dollar in the open market on Thursday, reported ARY News.

According to dealers, the local currency appreciated by 10 paisa to clock in at Rs156.40 against the greenback as compared with yesterday’s Rs156.50.

The rupee had a day earlier gained slightly against the dollar for buying and selling at Rs 156.28 and Rs 156.32 respectively.

It is to mention here that gold prices increased by Rs600 to Rs88,100 per tola in the local market today.

The rate of 10 grams gold saw an increase of Rs514 and was traded at Rs75,531.

Comments

comments