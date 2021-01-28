Web Analytics
Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated by Rs0.26 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, according to the State Bank.

The central bank said the local currency closed at Rs160.28 against the greenback as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs160.54.

Last year in November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

