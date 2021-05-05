Web Analytics
Rupee strengthens against US dollar

Pakistani Rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee appreciated 20 paisas against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank currency market on Wednesday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at Rs153.04 against the greenback, registering appreciation of 20 paisas (0.13%) over the previous close of Rs153.24.

On April 28, the rupee had appreciated to 152.95 against the dollar, hitting a 22-month high.

The rupee has recovered more than Rs15 during the last seven months since it touched an all-time low of Rs168.43 last year in August.

