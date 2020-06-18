Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rupee strengthens against US dollar in interbank market

Dollar rupee currency

KARACHI: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by Rs0.10 against US dollar in the interbank market, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to foreign currency dealers, the greenback weakened at 165.75 against the Pak rupee as compared to yesterday’s closing of Rs165.85 in the interbank market.

Last week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recorded a decrease of $266 million in its foreign reserves.

According to the central Bank’s statistics, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $ 16.7billion in the week ending on June 6. The decrease was attributed to the government’s external debt repayments of $301 million.

Read More: Oil prices fall as coronavirus case surge heightens demand fears

Giving a break-up of the foreign reserves position, it said that commercial banks currently hold reserves of upto $6.6 billion.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

Oil prices fall as coronavirus case surge heightens demand fears

Business

Beneficiaries of Asset Declaration Scheme directed to pay taxes by June 30

Business

Pakistan saw notable improvements in business sentiment and macroeconomic…

Business

Gold rates down Rs150 per tola in domestic market


ARY NEWS URDU