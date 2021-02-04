KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to strengthen against the United States (US) dollar as it appreciated by 20 paisa against the greenback in the interbank on Thursday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the dollar closed at Rs159.99 against the local currency as compared to yesterday’s closing rate of Rs160.19.

Last year in November, the rupee had hit a seven-month high of Rs158.70 against the dollar, becoming the third best-performing currency in Asia. The local unit had cumulatively appreciated by Rs9.73 or 3.1 per cent against the greenback since touching an all-time low of Rs168.43 in August last.

