KARACHI: The rupee strengthened in the currency market as the value of the US dollar continued to slide in the interbank as well as the open market, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by Rs 0.42 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market at the start of day’s trading.

The US Dollar is being traded in the interbank market at around 158.75 rupees.

Similarly, the greenback also shed its value by Re1 in the open market and currently trading at Rs159.50.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee registered Rs3.57 appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the interbank market.

Currency market analysts said the rupee is strengthening after disbursement of IMF’s Emergency Funding of USD 1.4 billion to Pakistan under Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI).

