KARACHI: The rupee extended slight gains against the US dollar in the interbank market at the start of Monday’s trading.

According to forex dealers, the local currency gained 3 paisa versus the greenback to trade at 154.92 in the interbank market.

In the first week of the New Year, the rupee had extended marginal gains against the US dollar in both the interbank and open markets.

According to a weekly report, the local currency edged up 14 paisa to close at 154.89 against the greenback in the interbank market. The US dollar had finished at 155.03 against the rupee last week, according to forex dealers.

The rupee also registered a trifle increase in its value in the open market where it gained 30 paisa to clock in at 155.10 against the dollar as compared to last week’s closing of 155.40

