Rupee maintains upward trend against dollar, gains 40 paisa

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated by 40 paisa to Rs158.25 against the US dollar in interbank on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The greenback saw its value dip by 40 paisa and close at Rs158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs158.65.

The dollar traded at Rs157.50 and Rs158.50 in open market.

Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by 64 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.02 in interbank as compared with last closing at Rs 177.66.

Read Also: SBP announces Eid holidays

Comments

comments