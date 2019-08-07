Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rupee maintains upward trend against dollar, gains 40 paisa

KARACHI: The rupee appreciated by 40 paisa to Rs158.25 against the US dollar in interbank on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

The greenback saw its value dip by 40 paisa and close at Rs158.25 as compared with the last closing at Rs158.65.

The dollar traded at Rs157.50 and Rs158.50 in open market.

Whereas, the price of Euro decreased by 64 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.02 in interbank as compared with last closing at Rs 177.66.

Read Also: SBP announces Eid holidays

Comments

comments

You might also like
Business

FBR serves notices on 228 boutiques, clothes shops

International

Saudi Crown Prince insisting on $2 trillion valuation of oil firm Aramco: sources

Pakistan

Govt, ADB sign $500 million loan agreement

Business

China rare earths group supports counter-measures against U.S. ‘bullying’


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close