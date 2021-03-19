KARACHI: After gaining considerable ground in the previous days, the rupee on Friday weakened by 52 paisas against the dollar in the interbank, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details provided by the forex dealers, the dollar rose from Rs155.45 to Rs155.97 today, witnessing a rise by 52 paisas.



Yesterday, the Pakistan rupee strengthened by 29 paisa against the United States (US) dollar in the inter-bank currency market.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local unit closed at Rs155.45 against the greenback as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs155.74.

The buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs155.1 and Rs155.8, respectively.

Over 90,000 Roshan Digital Accounts opened in five months: SBP Governor

The local currency has gained considerable ground on the back of improved foreign exchange reserves, current account surplus, higher remittances besides less demand of dollar due to the ongoing pandemic.

The rupee has recovered more than Rs12 during the last seven months since it touched an all-time low of Rs168.43 last year in August. Economic experts attribute the rupee appreciation to an increase in foreign currency inflows in shape of remittances.

