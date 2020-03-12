Web Analytics
Rural carriers barred from using Huawei network equipment

US rural carriers ban Huawei network

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation on Thursday to bars the use of U.S. subsidies by carriers to purchase network equipment from Huawei Technologies and other companies deemed a national security threat.

The law also requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish a program to assist small providers with the costs of removing prohibited equipment or services from their networks and replacing it. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai called on Congress to “to appropriate the necessary funding to reimburse carriers for replacing any network equipment or services found to be a national security threat.”

Huawei has opposed the measure and disputes that it poses a national security threat.

