Russia says ‘no hidden agenda’ on occupied Kashmir issue

Russia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanski has said his country has “no hidden agendas” on the Kashmir dispute and it will continue to “consistently promote normalisation of India-Pakistan ties.”

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Russian envoy said, “We hope that existing divergences around Kashmir will be settled bilaterally by political and diplomatic means only on the basis of Simla Agreement of 1972 and Lahore declaration of 1999, in accordance with UN Charter, relevant UN resolutions and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan.”

#Russia continues to consistently promote normalisation of #India – #Pakistan ties. We hope that existing divergences around #Kasmir will be settled bilaterally by political and diplomatic means only.. — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) August 16, 2019

Polyanski further said Russia is friends and good partners with both India and Pakistan and people of either country. “We have no hidden agendas. So we will open-heartedly continue to engage with Islamabad and New Delhi in order to help both of them come to terms and have good neighborly relations Kashmir,” he added.

We are friends and good partners with both #India and #Pakistan and both peoples. We have no hidden agendas. So we will open-heartedly continue to engage with Islamabad and New Delhi in order to help both of them come to terms and have good neighbourly relations #Kashmir — Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) August 16, 2019

The Russian envoy’s tweets came after the United Nations Security Council’s meeting on Friday which was convened to discuss the critical situation in Indian occupied Kashmir following the abrogation of the autonomous status of the held valley by New Dehli.

Comments

comments