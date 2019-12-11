Russia offers revival of Pakistan Steel Mills

ISLAMABAD: Russia has expressed willingness to expand cooperation with Pakistan in different sectors including the industrial, agricultural, energy, medicine and railways.

Russian Trade Minister Denis Valentinovich, while addressing a joint press conference along with Hammad Azhar in Islamabad, has said that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) was established with the cooperation of Russian experts.

“We will extend cooperation to Pakistan to revive the Steel Mills and enhance its productivity,” said Denis Valentinovich during the sixth meeting of Pakistan-Russia intergovernmental Commission at the foreign office.

He expressed interest in building the geological capacity of Pakistan apart from building the North-South Gas Pipeline.

Denis Valentinovich said Russia wants to cooperate with Pakistan in the aircraft manufacturing sector, adding that there are immense opportunities for cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar said Pakistan desires to transform relations with Russia into a strategic partnership.

The federal minister for economic affairs said that due to the government’s prudent policies Pakistan has been included in the list of top ten countries for Ease of Doing Business.

Applauding the Russian offer to revive Pakistan Steel Mills, he said there was a huge scope of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector.

Hammad Azhar said Pakistan also desires to enhance cooperation in establishing economic zones. He said cooperation between Pakistan and Russia in the field of Science and Technology will be helpful for the development of the region.

The 7th session of IGC will be held in Moscow on mutually agreed dates.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting in Islamabad to review the steps for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the interest expressed by various international companies for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

He directed to select an international company in a transparent manner for the revival of Pakistan Steel Mills.

