Nine killed in school shooting in Russia, 10 in hospital

MOSCOW: Nine students including a teacher have been killed and ten are in hospital after a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the emergency services ministry.

There were conflicting reports about the situation, with some Russian news agencies reporting two teenage gunmen were involved and others saying one was involved.

RIA said one gunman had been detained, while other is said to be present in the school premises. An explosion had been heard at the school. It was not immediately clear what the motive for the attack was.

The students saved their lives by jumping out of the windows of the school at the time of shooting in the school.

Video footage shared on social media showed emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building. Other videos showed broken windows with debris outside.