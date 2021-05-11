Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Nine killed in school shooting in Russia, 10 in hospital

Russia-school-firing

MOSCOW: Nine students including a teacher have been killed and ten are in hospital after a school shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the emergency services ministry.

There were conflicting reports about the situation, with some Russian news agencies reporting two teenage gunmen were involved and others saying one was involved.

RIA said one gunman had been detained, while other is said to be present in the school premises. An explosion had been heard at the school. It was not immediately clear what the motive for the attack was.

Read more: Terrifying video shows gunmen burst into school, shoot students

The students saved their lives by jumping out of the windows of the school at the time of shooting in the school.

Video footage shared on social media showed emergency service vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building. Other videos showed broken windows with debris outside.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

PMD reveals when will Pakistan celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

International

Five minute pause in oxygen supply kills 11 COVID patients at Indian hospital

Pakistan

Pak-Iran goods train service restored after week-long suspension

Must Read

Saudi Arabia to dish out 10m jobs: FM Qureshi

[X] Close