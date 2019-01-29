Russia’s special envoy lauds Pakistan’s efforts for Afghan peace

ISLAMABAD: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov called on Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua at the Foreign Office in Islamabad on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties, Afghan reconciliation and peace process as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Afterwards, the foreign secretary and envoy Kabulov led their respective sides during the delegation level talks. Speaking on the occasion, the envoy lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the Afghan peace process.

Kabulov arrived in Islamabad today on a two-day visit.

It is noteworthy that Taliban officials last week said the United States negotiators agreed a draft peace deal stipulating the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within 18 months of the agreement being signed.

The troops’ pullout is yet to be confirmed by US officials nor has either side released an official statement. US Special Envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad headed to the Afghan capital Kabul to brief President Ashraf Ghani after the longer-than expected talks, the sources and a diplomat said.

According to the Taliban sources, they offered assurances that Afghanistan will not be allowed to be used by al-Qaeda and Islamic State militants to attack the United States and its allies – a key early demand of Washington.

