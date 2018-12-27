RAWALPINDI: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Alexey Yurevish Dedov called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

Matters related to regional security and bilateral cooperation were discussed, said a statement issued by the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR).

Later, the visiting dignitary conferred Order of Friendship, Medal for Courage in Salvation and Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue on ten officers and two soldiers of Pakistan Army in recognition of their cooperation, commitment and audacity during search & rescue operation at Latok-1 to rescue Russian Mountaineer Alexander Gukov from 20,650 feet AMSL in July 2018.

The rescue mission, spanned over 6 days, was carried out by Army Aviation under the most hostile and challenging conditions.

The Russian ambassador also presented Medal for the Common Wealth in Rescue and Letter of Commendation of Russian Mountaineering Federation to the army chief.

