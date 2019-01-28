Russian envoy due in Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD: Russian Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, will arrive in Islamabad today on a two-day visit, ARY News reported.

Sources informed that the visit of Mr. Kabulov was planned after both the countries expressed desire to hold a meeting on Afghan peace process.

The visit will allow the Russian envoy to exchange views with his Pakistani counterparts on the Afghan situation and US talks with the Taliban.

Zamir Kabulov will meet top officials at the Foreign Office, sources said.

On Jan 27, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Pakistan’s efforts helped bringing the United States and the Taliban to a negotiation table.

Qureshi said talks were the only solution for durable peace for both the parties.

He was of the view that Pakistan had earlier promised to play its due role in Afghan peace process. He said the world accepted Pakistan’s stance on the peace process, now we are sure about more good news in the future. “We are concerned about peace in the region, not money,” stated Qureshi. The foreign minister said: “We are one nation, not beggars.”

It may be noted here that Taliban officials, according to foreign wire services, said the United States negotiators on Saturday agreed a draft peace deal stipulating the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within 18 months of the agreement being signed.

The details were provided to Reuters by Taliban sources at the end of six days of talks with U.S. special peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad in Qatar aimed at ending the United States’ longest war.

