Russian forces arrive in Pakistan for fifth joint military drill

RAWALPINDI: Russian Federation Special Forces contingent arrived in Pakistan today to participate in Pak-Russia Joint Training Exercise ‘DRUZHBA -IV,’ said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to the ISPR, the exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in the counterterrorism domain. Sky diving & hostage rescue operations will be highlights of the exercise.

The joint military exercise will continue for two weeks.

Read More: Russian Army contingent arrives Pakistan to participate in joint exercise

It may be noted that joint Russian-Pakistani military drills have been held annually since 2016 alternately in each of the countries.

