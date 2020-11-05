Russian forces arrive in Pakistan for fifth joint military drill
RAWALPINDI: Russian Federation Special Forces contingent arrived in Pakistan today to participate in Pak-Russia Joint Training Exercise ‘DRUZHBA -IV,’ said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.
According to the ISPR, the exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in the counterterrorism domain. Sky diving & hostage rescue operations will be highlights of the exercise.
#Russian Federation Special Forces’ contingent arrived in Pakistan for 2 weeks long joint exercise DRUZHBA 5. The exercise is aimed at sharing both armies experiences in counter terrorism domain. Sky diving & hostage rescue operations will be highlights of exercise #DRUZHBA. pic.twitter.com/XUeO5XCgRt
— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 5, 2020
The joint military exercise will continue for two weeks.
Read More: Russian Army contingent arrives Pakistan to participate in joint exercise
It may be noted that joint Russian-Pakistani military drills have been held annually since 2016 alternately in each of the countries.