‘Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Pakistan soon’

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister (PM) House Islamabad here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations and issues of regional and global importance were discussed.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to expeditiously conclude the requisite legal process for the “Pakistan Stream” (North-South) Gas Pipeline project and commence the work as early as possible.

Imran Khan fondly recalled his interaction with President Vladimir Putin during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019, where he had underscored his desire to take the bilateral relationship to a new level.

Also Read: FM Qureshi holds delegation level talks with Russian counterpart

The premier reiterated his invitation to President Putin to visit Pakistan at his earliest convenience.

PM Imran Khan expressed satisfaction at the steady growth in bilateral ties, including deepening cooperation in trade, energy, security and defence.

Enhanced bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, industrial modernization, railways and aviation was discussed. Views were also exchanged on the health and economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign Minister of Russian 🇷🇺 Federation Sergey Lavrov called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today. pic.twitter.com/Rdv95EjzQL — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 7, 2021

Imran Khan congratulated Russia on its development of Sputnik-V Vaccine and underscored Pakistan’s procurement plans in that regard.

With reference to the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister shared Pakistan’s perspective on issues of peace and security in South Asia, including the need for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

During delegation-level talks between FM @SMQureshiPTI & FM Sergey Lavrov, both sides discussed a range of bilat., regional & global issues including matters relating to West Asia, Gulf region, Middle East, Asia-Pacific & South Asia, including #IIOJK.(1/3)#RussianFMinPakistan pic.twitter.com/IYVRUrxtC8 — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) April 7, 2021

Speaking with ARY News, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Russian President Putin will visit Pakistan soon.

Read More: Russian foreign minister calls on COAS Qamar Bajwa, discusses Afghan peace process

“Russian foreign minister has assured that President Putin will visit Pakistan once the Covid-19 situation gets better,” said Qureshi.

Russia offers Pakistan military support to counter-terrorism

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is in Islamabad on a two-day visit, said on Wednesday Moscow is ready to extend military support, including provision of security equipment, to Pakistan to strengthen its counter terrorism capacity.

Addressing a joint news conference alongside FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he said both countries have agreed to conduct more military exercises and drills.

Lavrov expressed satisfaction over an increase in the volume of bilateral trade and stressed that there is a need to further diversify it.

Russian FM arrives in Pakistan — first in 9 years

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received his Russian counterpart and his delegation at the Islamabad airport.

Lavrov’s visit to Pakistan is the first by a Russian foreign minister in nine years. Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding.

Comments

comments